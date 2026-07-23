Kern County families face rising AC costs and limited cooling options as summer heat intensifies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County families are facing triple-digit temperatures, and for many, keeping cool comes with a steep price tag — whether through rising energy bills, repair costs, or the challenge of not having an air conditioning unit at all.

Homeowner Brian Holmes said older AC models are hitting residents hard financially.

"The power bills are getting higher higher and higher," Holmes said.

Holmes decided to install a new AC system to replace his decades-old unit. While the upfront cost is significant, he said keeping up with regular maintenance every couple of months will save money in the long run.

More than 10,000 households in Kern County and across the San Joaquin Valley do not have an AC unit, according to Census data.

For those who do, staying on top of maintenance is key to keeping systems running through the summer.

Businesses that specialize in AC repairs say they help customers take precautions before the heat arrives. Biancha Gant, a manager at Monarch AC Repairs, said her team reaches out to customers early in the year.

"We start calling them typically around March April May to get them prepared for the heat season," Gant said.

Gant said the best way to prevent a spike in repairs and bills is to set up automatic maintenance appointments to keep replacement problems at bay.

According to the Community Action Partnership of Kern, some of the leading causes of AC maintenance issues include:

Clogged air filters

Low refrigerant leaks

Dirty condenser and evaporator coils

The Community Action Partnership of Kern also said residents who live in desert communities and face higher energy costs during summer should reach out to learn what programs may be available to help with costs at home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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