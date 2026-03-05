Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Kern County Farm Bureau Foundation hosts 42nd annual Farm Day in the City at Kern County Fairgrounds

Kern County Farm Bureau Foundation hosts 42nd annual Farm Day in the City at Kern County Fairgrounds
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Farm Bureau Foundation is hosting its 42nd annual Farm Day in the City at the Kern County Fairgrounds Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event provides students from second to fourth grade with educational exhibits and demonstrations designed to teach students where their food comes from.

This year, students can participate in hands-on experiences like learning how to rope like a rancher, plant seeds, and view outdoor demonstrations with farm animals.

"My favorite part about farm life in general is like the animals. They're really cute. They're fun to take care of, but also sometimes it's hard because they wouldn't like cooperate," goat handler, Cheyenne Arroyo said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

03/04/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 46°

6%

Thursday

03/05/2026

Clear

65° / 42°

4%

Friday

03/06/2026

Clear

71° / 44°

3%

Saturday

03/07/2026

Clear

75° / 47°

1%

Sunday

03/08/2026

Clear

79° / 50°

1%

Monday

03/09/2026

Clear

81° / 52°

3%

Tuesday

03/10/2026

Clear

76° / 50°

4%

Wednesday

03/11/2026

Clear

77° / 50°

3%