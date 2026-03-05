Kern County Farm Bureau Foundation hosts 42nd annual Farm Day in the City at Kern County Fairgrounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Farm Bureau Foundation is hosting its 42nd annual Farm Day in the City at the Kern County Fairgrounds Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event provides students from second to fourth grade with educational exhibits and demonstrations designed to teach students where their food comes from.

This year, students can participate in hands-on experiences like learning how to rope like a rancher, plant seeds, and view outdoor demonstrations with farm animals.

"My favorite part about farm life in general is like the animals. They're really cute. They're fun to take care of, but also sometimes it's hard because they wouldn't like cooperate," goat handler, Cheyenne Arroyo said.

