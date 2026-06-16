Kern County files lawsuit against City of Bakersfield over sewer rate increase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The County of Kern announced a lawsuit Monday against the City of Bakersfield, prompted by the recent approval of the city's 5-year sewer rate plan that would leave taxpayers with the bill.

The county said in a press release that, despite continuous efforts to work alongside the city to create a more "affordable and balanced solution", legal action to protect the best interests of all Kern County residents was necessary.

According to the press release, the county's claim alleges the City of Bakersfield violated the California Constitution by including stormwater costs in the increased sewer rates and alleges the city breached an agreement with the county regarding maintenance, transport, treatment, and disposal for a portion of the County Service Area for sewers, by using those fees for stormwater purposes.

“Litigation is never our preferred course of action, but the County is committed to fighting to keep rates for this essential service affordable for our community,” said Supervisor Phillip Peters. “The City has a legitimate need to invest in repairing infrastructure, but ensuring costs remain reasonable should always be a central goal. We hope that the City will agree to further discussions with the County outside of the courtroom to find a way to resolve our differences for the good of the community.”

The County says proposed alternatives, which were presented to the city, included bonds, providing different options to address the infrastructure needs without putting it all on the ratepayers.

Back in May, the Bakersfield City Council approved a five-year sewer rate increase plan that would raise annual residential sewer costs beginning in July.

The sewer rate plan increases to the yearly cost to property owners from $247 to $475 for the first fiscal year starting July 1, 2026, or about $40 per month per household. The rate would continue to increase over the next five years, ending at $875 per year in 2030.

The city says the increase is needed to support major wastewater infrastructure projects, including upgrades to treatment plants and improvements tied to future growth.

Council Member Ken Weir and Vice Mayor Manpreet Kaur were the only two members to vote against the 5-year plan.

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