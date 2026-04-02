Kern County GEO Reentry program celebrates 22 successful graduates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County GEO Reentry Services recently celebrated 22 graduates who completed a program designed to help community members on probation. The program has operated for 15 years, helping individuals reshape their views on life and prepare them to make an impact in their community. Program Manager Elisabeth Valencia noted the challenges participants face when they first arrive.

"A lot of the times they don’t have a support system outside of the program. So it makes it hard to build trust. The interactions start off with yes, no, uh huh kind of comments. Then when they get comfortable they start to tell us about their day, getting a new job, seeing their kids, all those wonderful connections are very rewarding," Valencia said.

The program teaches lessons participants can implement in their daily lives outside the classroom.

"I've learned that I'm worth the change. If I can do it anyone can do it, it’s possible and you are better than you think you are," Graduate Alejandro Lopez said.

Graduate Leo Espinoza said his favorite class was "Thinking for Change," which taught him to ponder his next move before making a decision.

"In everyday life, you have to think before your actions. If you act before thinking you may mess up and find yourself either back in jail or violating probation. Thinking for change has taught me to think about my actions, and to change the way I think," Espinoza said.

Graduates expressed gratitude for the support of their families through difficult challenges, pushing them to finish what they started.

"What encourage me the most was my family. They stuck with me through my worst times. For me it felt like they fought and was there through my struggles and my ups-and-downs. So now I want to fight to give them a future," Lopez said.

Organizers said their support continues even after graduation, with their doors remaining open to help alumni through their struggles.

"A lot of the times we have people come in for years. They are no longer required to come in, but they come in to do groups, or speak with their case manager. Our services don’t stop just because they are no longer on our roster," Valencia said.

Those interested in the services can reach out to the Kern County Probation Department for a referral to GEO.

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