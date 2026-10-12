Kern County gets relief from record October heat, but El Niño could bring a wet winter to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield experienced its third-hottest first week of October on record, with four days of triple-digit temperatures. But temperatures are now dropping, and with El Niño potentially developing, the change in weather could be just the beginning of what's to come.

For many Kern County families, Sunday may have felt like the first real day of fall after the month got off to an unusually hot start this year.

Nancy Banducci, owner of Banducci's Family Farm, says the heat was bad for business.

"One day it was 102 and sadly there were no customers. Maybe 10 total, and we were so disappointed, but when you farm you take the good with the bad." Banducci said.

But Banducci says things are starting to turn around. She's seen more families return to the farm to enjoy their favorite fall activities.

"I see a lot of people coming in now, and they even say they didn't come earlier because it was too hot and now they're enjoying it, so that's really making us happy. I hope the weather stays cool." Banducci said.

23ABC Chief Meteorologist Brandon Michaels explains what's behind the cool down.

"We've had an upper level high that's been in control of our weather for weeks now. That's moving away and a very strong upper level low and much cooler weather pattern is moving in. That's gonna take the temperatures down quite a bit." Michaels said.

While the cool down is bringing some relief, Michaels says warmer temperatures could still return later this month.

Looking further ahead, El Niño could also play a role in what community members experience this winter. Michaels says the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 50% to 60% chance of above-average rainfall during Bakersfield's wettest months, but he says long-range forecasts are never a sure thing.

"Here in Kern County, that strong El Nino of '97-'98 was the wettest year we ever had in Bakersfield, we got about 15 inches of rain. That's about 2.5 times the normal amount of rainfall in a water year. So there is potential that this brings us significant events. It's just never a sure thing this far out." Michaels said.

While the cooler weather is a welcome change for some local businesses, there's still a level of uncertainty about what this winter could bring.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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