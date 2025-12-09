Kern County grand jury recruiting volunteers for 2026 service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County grand jury is actively recruiting volunteers to serve in 2026, offering community members a chance to act as watchdogs for local government operations.

Tom Pasek, who has served on the grand jury for six years, explained that the role primarily involves investigating city and county departments rather than issuing indictments. The grand jury serves as "the eyes on behalf of the citizens of Kern County," examining government efficiency, economic practices, and departmental priorities.

"We look into the efficiencies of literally any city, county department," Pasek said. "We look for economic deficiencies. We look at priorities that they may or may not have."

The investigations can stem from citizen complaints or be self-generated when jury members identify areas of public interest. This year's grand jury has been largely self-directed, focusing on departments and issues that have been prominent in public discourse.

The service requires a one-year commitment, with judges having the option to extend their terms for a second year. After serving two consecutive years, volunteers must take at least one year off before reapplying. Previous experience provides no advantage in the selection process.

While grand juries are often associated with criminal indictments through television portrayals, Kern County's grand jury handles very few indictments. When they do occur, they typically last only a couple of days, though Pasek noted one notable exception: the West Boys case, which extended for 101 days.

Indictments serve as replacements for preliminary hearings and can be more efficient and cost-effective for the District Attorney's office than traditional court proceedings.

Pasek emphasized that legal expertise is not required for grand jury service. The selection process seeks a cross-section of the community, prioritizing community concern and interest in local government over formal education or legal knowledge.

"It's not important that one be highly educated or have a lot of insight into the law," Pasek said. "What they really need is community concern and an interest in delving into various aspects of city or county government."

At 81 years old, Pasek is considering whether to apply for a seventh year of service, though he noted that two current jury members are serving in their eighth year. His decision will depend partly on his wife's input and his desire to pursue other activities, including travel.

The grand jury represents an opportunity for citizens to directly participate in government oversight and ensure accountability in local operations.

For more information on the application process, go to:

https://www.kern.courts.ca.gov/online-services/grand-jury

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

