Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrates 41st annual Installation and Business Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — "It is like a dream factory. The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce helps people execute their dreams."

Those were the words of Bakersfield cardiologist Dr. Brijesh Bhambi, who won Businessman of the Year during Saturday's Installation and Business Awards Gala hosted by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber celebrated local businesses and business owners at its 41st annual gala.

The new board chairwoman, Robin Mangarin-Scott, says the chamber's mission remains focused on bringing the community together.

"There's just so much going on, a lot of voices out there, and I think we need to be a strong voice that talks about and inspires others through what we're about, which is unity and diversity and inclusion," Mangarin-Scott said.

That sense of community support was evident in the evening's honorees, including Bhambi, who expressed gratitude for the recognition.

"This was a total and absolutely unanticipated pleasant surprise," Bhambi said. "The community I serve, the people I go to work with, the people I cherish love me back."

Bhambi was one of nine award winners from the evening.

Award recipients included:

Businesswoman of the Year: Alekxia Torres Stallings, ESQ.

Small Business of the Year: Herms Mobile Barber Services

Large Business of the Year: Vallarta Supermarkets

Corporation of the Year: Tri Counties Bank

Non-profit Organization of the Year: The Mission at Kern County

Community Impact Award: Natesha Johnson

Next Generation Award: Joseph Lopez

Lifetime Achievement Award: Pete H. Parra

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

