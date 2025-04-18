Kern County hit-and-run rates and what to do if you’re a victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — You’re driving down the road, listening to music, when another distracted driver hits the side of your car. Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence in Kern County.



Jorge Toro with the Bakersfield CHP shares the steps you need to take if you fall victim.

The Law Offices of Christopher Chaney released a study conducted by their criminal defense attorneys.

The analysis includes deadly hit-and-run traffic accidents between 2018 and 2022 among the 300 most populous counties in the U.S.

Kern County ranks 14th in their study, counting 84 total fatal hit-and-run accidents during this time.

Jorge Toro with the California Highway Patrol in Bakersfield says, “For 2024, we investigated 1,104 hit-and-runs. Now that ranges from misdemeanors to felonies.

A misdemeanor hit-and-run would mean that the crash results in property damage.

But a felony hit-and-run would mean that someone is injured in the process or dies.

Toro says CHP Bakersfield reported 10 deaths as a result of hit-and-runs in 2024.

“For 2025, to date, we’re at 289 total hit-and-runs and two fatalities,” said Toro.

With these numbers, Toro reminds drivers in a crash to give the other driver your license, insurance, and registration information. Also, take pictures of the vehicle.

“As a driver here in the state of California, if you’re involved in a crash, whether that be property damage or injury or fatality, you’re obligated by law to stop and wait for police,” says Toro. “Or if it’s just a property damage only crash, by law, you’re only required to exchange information with that person.”

Let’s say you pull over, and the driver that hit your vehicle flees the scene. Now what?

Toro says, do not follow the driver.

“Call 9-1-1 immediately,” said Toro. “I want to reiterate, do not follow in this case, because it can be very dangerous. We’ve seen shootings that erupt out of this kind of behavior.”

What you can do is gather information to help investigators.

“Get a good description of the vehicle. So make, model, color, if you’re able to obtain a license plate, that will help investigators significantly,” said Toro. “Also, if you are able to get a description of the driver, that would help significantly as well… I would say get a good direction of travel of the suspect vehicle. That way, responding officers are able to get an indication of where to look for the suspect vehicle.”

One of the questions CHP receives in these crashes– why would someone commit a hit-and-run?

Toro says there are multiple reasons.

“... Some of the things that I’ve personally seen in cases I’ve investigated or here in the CHP office here in Bakersfield is, a lot of times, people don’t have insurance, so they’re scared to stop,” said Toro. “Maybe they don’t have a driver's license, so they’re scared to stop. A lot of times as well, they’re possibly under the influence of either alcohol, drugs.”

Again, if you’re a victim of a hit-and-run, call 9-1-1 and do not follow the driver.

