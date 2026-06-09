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Kern County homicide detectives investigate body found in burning vehicle

Homicide detectives with the Kern County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a man's body was found inside a burning vehicle near Oswell and Oregon streets.
Kern County Sheriff's Office Patrol Car (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of a Kern County Sheriff's Office patrol car in Bakersfield, Calif.
Kern County Sheriff's Office Patrol Car (FILE)
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A body was found inside a burning vehicle in East Bakersfield Monday night, and the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Homicide detectives with the Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle fire at Oswell and Oregon streets at around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

A man was found dead inside the vehicle. He has not been identified.

The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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