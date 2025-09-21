Kern County inmate escapes custody during transport, search underway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An inmate escaped from Kern County Sheriff's Office custody during transport for an appointment at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The inmate ran off while being transported by detention deputies, prompting an immediate search operation that remains active.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office has not released additional details about the escaped inmate, the circumstances of the escape, or the search efforts due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

