Kern County inmate escapes custody during transport, search underway

Sheriff's office launches immediate search after prisoner flees during Saturday night transport
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An inmate escaped from Kern County Sheriff's Office custody during transport for an appointment at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The inmate ran off while being transported by detention deputies, prompting an immediate search operation that remains active.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office has not released additional details about the escaped inmate, the circumstances of the escape, or the search efforts due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.

