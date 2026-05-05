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Kern County jury convicts man of first-degree murder in deadly Oildale tobacco store robbery

Cesar Vasquez faces life in prison without parole for the 2022 shooting death of security guard Odulio Rodriguez during a robbery at an Oildale tobacco store.
A Kern County jury convicted Cesar Vasquez of first-degree murder for killing security guard Odulio Rodriguez during a 2022 Oildale tobacco store robbery. He faces life in prison.
Kern County man convicted of murder in tobacco store robbery
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury convicted Cesar Vasquez of first-degree murder for shooting and killing a security guard during a robbery at an Oildale tobacco store in 2022.

Prosecutors say Vasquez shot and killed security guard Odulio Rodriguez during the robbery. The district attorney says the store hired Rodriguez after Vasquez robbed the same business weeks earlier.

A customer testified Rodriguez saved her life by intervening during the second robbery.

Vasquez faces life in prison without parole. A judge will sentence him on June 2.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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