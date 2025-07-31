Kern County leaders back Newsom's oil permitting proposal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County leaders are supporting a new proposal from Governor Newsom that would streamline oil and gas permitting while maintaining environmental standards in our neighborhood.

The bill would certify Kern County's oil and gas zoning ordinance under state law, allowing local officials to issue permits without facing ongoing legal challenges that have slowed development in our community.

County officials note the ordinance includes more than 100 safeguards designed to protect air quality, water resources, and public health in neighborhoods throughout the region.

"This move will help keep fuel prices stable for working families while boosting local production," Supervisor Leticia Perez said.

County leadership believes this legislation supports Kern County's position as a key player in California's energy future, balancing economic development with environmental protection in our neighborhoods.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

