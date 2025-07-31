Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kern County leaders back Newsom's oil permitting proposal

New legislation would certify county's oil and gas ordinance under state law, allowing officials to issue permits without facing legal challenges while maintaining over 100 environmental safeguards.
Kern County backs Newsom's oil permitting proposal with environmental safeguards
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County leaders are supporting a new proposal from Governor Newsom that would streamline oil and gas permitting while maintaining environmental standards in our neighborhood.

The bill would certify Kern County's oil and gas zoning ordinance under state law, allowing local officials to issue permits without facing ongoing legal challenges that have slowed development in our community.

County officials note the ordinance includes more than 100 safeguards designed to protect air quality, water resources, and public health in neighborhoods throughout the region.

"This move will help keep fuel prices stable for working families while boosting local production," Supervisor Leticia Perez said.

County leadership believes this legislation supports Kern County's position as a key player in California's energy future, balancing economic development with environmental protection in our neighborhoods.

