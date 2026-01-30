Kern County man convicted of murder for beating 3-week-old son to death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County man was convicted of murder for beating his three-week-old son to death.

A jury found Eduardo Gutierrez guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse on Wednesday. Prosecutors said Gutierrez beat baby Valentin so severely in November that the infant suffered two skull fractures and multiple brain bleeds.

The baby was airlifted to Valley Children's Hospital but died eight days later.

During trial, Gutierrez tried to blame the baby's mother, but photos proved she wasn't responsible.

Gutierrez faces more than 50 years to life in prison when he's sentenced in April.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

