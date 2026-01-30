Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Kern County man convicted of murder for beating 3-week-old son to death

Eduardo Gutierrez faces more than 50 years to life in prison after jury finds him guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse in death of baby Valentin
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Man convicted of beating 3-week-old son to death
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County man was convicted of murder for beating his three-week-old son to death.

A jury found Eduardo Gutierrez guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse on Wednesday. Prosecutors said Gutierrez beat baby Valentin so severely in November that the infant suffered two skull fractures and multiple brain bleeds.

The baby was airlifted to Valley Children's Hospital but died eight days later.

During trial, Gutierrez tried to blame the baby's mother, but photos proved she wasn't responsible.

Gutierrez faces more than 50 years to life in prison when he's sentenced in April.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

01/30/2026

Mostly Sunny

64° / 42°

1%

Saturday

01/31/2026

Partly Cloudy

68° / 44°

7%

Sunday

02/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 44°

5%

Monday

02/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

63° / 44°

6%

Tuesday

02/03/2026

Sunny

65° / 45°

7%

Wednesday

02/04/2026

Sunny

68° / 47°

4%

Thursday

02/05/2026

Mostly Sunny

72° / 48°

2%

Friday

02/06/2026

Mostly Sunny

70° / 48°

1%