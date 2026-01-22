Kern County man resentenced to 82 years to life for killing casino security guard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County man convicted of killing a casino security guard has been resentenced to multiple life terms.

Keon Brackenridge was resentenced to 82 years to life plus an additional 13 years Wednesday, Jan. 21. He was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder in a 2017 shooting at Golden West Casino.

Prosecutors say Brackenridge pulled a 9-millimeter handgun and opened fire after being asked to leave the casino. Security supervisor Richard Iloilo was shot multiple times and died.

