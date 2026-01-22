Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kern County man resentenced to 82 years to life for killing casino security guard

Keon Brackenridge was convicted of first-degree murder in 2017 Golden West Casino shooting that killed security supervisor Richard Iloilo
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County man convicted of killing a casino security guard has been resentenced to multiple life terms.

Keon Brackenridge was resentenced to 82 years to life plus an additional 13 years Wednesday, Jan. 21. He was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder in a 2017 shooting at Golden West Casino.

Prosecutors say Brackenridge pulled a 9-millimeter handgun and opened fire after being asked to leave the casino. Security supervisor Richard Iloilo was shot multiple times and died.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

