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Kern County Point-in-Time Count report shows 3% increase, but officials say numbers have remained stable

The annual Homeless and Housing Report presented to the Board of Supervisors highlights both progress and continued challenges, including the potential loss of federal pandemic relief funding.
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2026 Kern County Homeless and Housing Report
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County officials presented their annual homeless and housing report to the Board of Supervisors, highlighting both progress and continued challenges across the county.

The 2026 Point-in-Time Count showed a 3% increase in homelessness across Kern County. Despite that increase, county officials say homeless numbers have remained relatively stable over the last three years, while more resources and housing options have been added.

"While the pit count reports minimal progress in addressing homelessness in Kern, the strategic Action Plan identified a substantial number of accomplishments that we've made, including adding 219 housing units, significant accomplishments in increasing homeless services, and increasing prevention and diversion resources."

County leaders also warned some homeless programs could face funding challenges as federal pandemic relief money expires.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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