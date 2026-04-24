Kern County protests Bakersfield's proposed 400 percent sewer rate hike

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County is formally protesting Bakersfield's proposed sewer rate hikes, citing concerns over affordability and the public notice process.

During Wednesday night's City Council meeting, Kern County Attorney Claire Collins submitted a protest on behalf of the county. Collins said the proposed plan could raise charges by nearly 400% over five years.

"The county respectfully requests that the city consider spreading these costs over a longer period. It's something we call generational equity," Collins said.

Collins also questioned parts of the public notice process but acknowledged the city's efforts in studying the issue.

"The county appreciates all the work that's gone into the study. We understand how thorough the city has tried to be and in working with consultants over the prior year, however, the county would like to be at the table," Collins said.

The city continued the public hearing until May 13, when the council is expected to take the next step on the rate proposal.

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