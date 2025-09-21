Kern County residents host Patriot Vehicle Parade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of Kern County residents gathered Saturday night at Polo Community Park for a 'Freedom of Speech' ride following the death of Charlie Kirk, a popular conservative figure in the youth conservative movement.

Participants decorated their vehicles with American flags as they came together to protest what organizers described as an attack on the First Amendment.

Pastor Angelo Frazier, one of the event organizers, said the group aimed to defend constitutional rights.

"Our goal is to inform people that we need to speak up freedom of speech was they attempted to murder freedom of speech last week, and we say no to that. That is the bedrock of the Constitution, that we have the ability and the freedom to speak, and we have the ability to put flags on our trucks. We have the ability to stand up for the things of this country that are important," Frazier said.

The gathering brought together community members who wanted to demonstrate their commitment to protecting free speech rights in response to what they viewed as recent threats to constitutional freedoms.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

