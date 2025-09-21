Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Kern County residents host Patriot Vehicle Parade

Kern County residents host Patriot Vehicle Parade
Kern County residents host Patriot Vehicle Parade
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of Kern County residents gathered Saturday night at Polo Community Park for a 'Freedom of Speech' ride following the death of Charlie Kirk, a popular conservative figure in the youth conservative movement.

Participants decorated their vehicles with American flags as they came together to protest what organizers described as an attack on the First Amendment.

Pastor Angelo Frazier, one of the event organizers, said the group aimed to defend constitutional rights.

"Our goal is to inform people that we need to speak up freedom of speech was they attempted to murder freedom of speech last week, and we say no to that. That is the bedrock of the Constitution, that we have the ability and the freedom to speak, and we have the ability to put flags on our trucks. We have the ability to stand up for the things of this country that are important," Frazier said.

The gathering brought together community members who wanted to demonstrate their commitment to protecting free speech rights in response to what they viewed as recent threats to constitutional freedoms.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Sunday

09/21/2025

Sunny

89° / 70°

0%

Monday

09/22/2025

Sunny

91° / 71°

2%

Tuesday

09/23/2025

Mostly Sunny

96° / 71°

2%

Wednesday

09/24/2025

Partly Cloudy

88° / 69°

20%

Thursday

09/25/2025

Sunny

85° / 68°

5%

Friday

09/26/2025

Sunny

87° / 70°

5%

Saturday

09/27/2025

Sunny

91° / 68°

1%

Sunday

09/28/2025

Sunny

89° / 67°

4%