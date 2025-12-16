Kern County Sheriff discusses recent drug operations, new substations and staffing levels

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — KCSO Sheriff Donny Youngblood stopped by 23ABC to discuss a variety of topics on Tuesday morning in his monthly visit.

Senior reporter Mike Hart asked the sheriff to reflect on 2025, including challenges and what stood out during the year.

Sheriff Youngblood said 2025 was an impressive year for drug operations and drug seizures. Part of the reason, he said, was due to the work of the multi-agency Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the return of KCSO's gang unit. Both organizations worked together on many of these cases, he said.

"I'm so impressed with the amount of cases and the amount of drugs that they've seized that will not see the streets of Kern County," Youngblood said.

The rest of Sheriff Youngblood's answers can be found in the video interview above.

