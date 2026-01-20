Kern County sheriff discusses sealed video showing trustee interfering with investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A high-profile case involving accusations of interference with a child abuse investigation has become one of the top three stories in Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood's career.

The Sheriff made the comments during Tuesday's monthly sit-down with Senior Reporter Mike Hart during 23ABC News This Morning.

The case centers on body camera footage showing Kathy Scrivner, a school board trustee, allegedly telling children not to speak with deputies during an investigation. Scrivner is the mother of the suspect and grandmother of the alleged victims.

"What I saw was her telling them not, they didn't, not to talk to us," Youngblood said. "The deputy who wasn't doing the interview admonished her that that was illegal. She couldn't do that."

The sheriff said Scrivner agreed after being corrected, but then stared at the children before the interview could continue.

The case has drawn national attention and calls for Scrivner to step down from the high school district board of trustees. Some are also calling for charges to be brought against her. This comes after Zack Scrivner was given a mental health diversion for his actions.

"Well, I'm not gonna give her advice. She has to do whatever she thinks she should do," Youngblood said. "You have to understand this is her son, and you, you have to weigh that, but these are also her grandchildren, and that's a tough position to be in."

The investigation materials, including all videos, were provided to state authorities, the Department of Justice, and the Attorney General's office.

The FBI now has the reports for federal review due to public pressure, though Youngblood said he doesn't know what action they plan to take.

The body camera video remains sealed by court order. While the sheriff's office may be able to release copies of reports, the video likely will not be included due to laws protecting children and sex crime victims.

"You're dealing with kids and sex crimes, and you're covered by the welfare and Institution code and what you can release and what you can't," Youngblood said. "We're very cautious about not violating the law to make the public happy, and sometimes you want to do that, but you can't."

During the interview, Youngblood also addressed other topics, including ICE operations, relationships with the public, and recent officer-involved shootings. He said the department maintains good relationships with the community and is prepared to assist federal agencies if needed.

An officer-involved shooting investigation in Lake Isabella should have findings by the end of the week, Youngblood said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

