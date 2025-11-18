Kern County Sheriff discusses staffing, in-custody deaths, and jail bed space

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — KCSO Sheriff Donny Youngblood stopped by 23ABC to discuss a variety of topics on Tuesday morning.

Senior Reporter Mike Hart asked the Sheriff about staffing, recent in-custody deaths, and jail bed space among other topics.

"We're on a positive climb. We went through a lot of people, we hired a lot of people, we've hired 400 people the last two years, but we've lost a lot of people" said Youngblood about staffing. "We're kind of in a low spot right now, we've run out of qualified applicants."

Youngblood says they are currently re-testing and are trying to get people to come in who are qualified.

The sheriff added that some candidates are disqualified due to drug use and the dishonesty about it. "They'll lie about the drug use and then that catches up with them," said Youngblood.

The rest of Sheriff Youngblood's answers can be found in the interview above.

