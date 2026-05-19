Kern County sheriff on river safety, jail water, staffing, and Peace Officers Memorial Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood is urging the public to stay safe on the river this Memorial Day weekend, warning that drownings happen every year despite ongoing public awareness efforts.

As part of a longstanding tradition, the Kern County Sheriff's Office updates a sign at the mouth of the canyon each year to reflect the number of people who have drowned in the river. The sign has been in place since 1968.

"No matter what we do, no matter how we advertise, people are destined to get in that river without a raft, without a vest, and people drown every year, and it's really sad," Youngblood said.

While it is a common perception that drowning victims are primarily from out of the area, Youngblood said that is not always the case.

"It's not always true, the locals drown as well," Youngblood said.

"They get a little alcohol on them, they think they're OK, and next thing you know, their life is over. We've seen a large majority from the Los Angeles area, but locally we're not immune to it," Youngblood said.

Youngblood said Sheriff's Search and Rescue teams follow strict protocols to protect themselves during water rescues.

"They won't put themselves at extreme risk to try and recover somebody," Youngblood said.

"We haven't lost a search and rescue member in several years, and we hope that that continues because they're really good at what they do," Youngblood said.

Dropped charges against the Arvin police sergeant

Youngblood addressed the case of Arvin Police Sgt. Delia Reyes, whose charges were dropped following an investigation by the Sheriff's Office. Youngblood called the situation a black mark on law enforcement.

"These are black marks on law enforcement. People who are haters will accuse all of law enforcement, and really, it's a small number, but it's a black mark, and you don't expect it from someone who has been there for many years with the rank," Youngblood said.

Youngblood said investigators believed the case was solid.

"The case we felt was good. She was under the influence of cocaine. She had the cocaine there at the residence," Youngblood said.

"The judge ruled that there wasn't a usable amount, and that's the judge's job, and we'll move on to the next case," Youngblood said.

Water quality issues at Lerdo jail

Youngblood provided an update on ongoing water quality concerns at Lerdo jail, saying investigators believe the contamination may stem from an NSF lubricant used in the facility's pumps.

"The bureaucracy doesn't move very fast. We move very slowly," Youngblood said.

Filters are currently in use for showers, and inmates are drinking bottled water while the issue is being resolved. Youngblood said multiple agencies are involved in the process.

"It takes time. There's more than one bureaucracy involved. We have the water resource board, public health, us, but we'll get there," Youngblood said.

"We're working our way towards getting back to a normal use of the water, and we think we'll get there. It's just going to take some time," Youngblood said.

Youngblood said relocating the jail population is not a realistic option.

"We sure hope not. I don't know where we'd move them to," Youngblood said.

Staffing at a high point

Youngblood said the department has reached approximately 97% staffing, a level not seen since around 2008.

"The sheriff's office got smaller and smaller and smaller. We were losing more than we were hiring for six, seven, eight years in a row. We're now getting positive numbers, and we're up to about 97% staffing," Youngblood said.

Youngblood cautioned that the number is somewhat misleading, as many new hires are still in academies or have not yet completed field training.

"That number's a little bit misleading, and it's a moving target, but we're so much better off. The substations are seeing a lot more deputies out there than they ever did," Youngblood said.

"When you stop getting complaints and start getting kudos, you know you're on the right track," Youngblood said.

Lake Isabella substation concerns

Youngblood responded to community concerns about the Lake Isabella substation, clarifying that the Kern Valley area is well-staffed with 13 deputies, a sergeant, and 2 senior deputies. He said the issue is that the substation's clerk is on extended sick leave.

"I don't have a clerk to send up to replace that clerk. It's pretty complicated," Youngblood said.

Residents with concerns can still reach someone by phone, Youngblood said, but in-person contact is not currently available. He said pulling a deputy off patrol to staff the front desk is not something he is willing to do.

"A deputy off the streets and put them in a substation — they're out of a patrol car, and I don't want to do that," Youngblood said.

Peace Officers Memorial Day

Youngblood reflected on last week's Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremonies, which included three individual ceremonies followed by a multi-agency ceremony. This year, the department also honored employees who died while working for the agency but not in the line of duty.

"It's the saddest day of the year for us, but it's the happiest day of the year for us as well because we honor people that we've lost in the line of duty," Youngblood said.

"It really is a mixed reaction for employees. Some are really happy all day long, others are not. But it's a day to remember. You reflect on what they look like, what they acted like, what they said," Youngblood said.

"It's keeping their memory alive, which is really important to us in law enforcement," Youngblood said.

"We're five years in now without losing someone. We're really, really proud of that number. You can only do so much. This is a dangerous job, but we hope we never, ever, ever have to add another name to that wall," Youngblood said.

California governor's race

Youngblood said he has spoken with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco multiple times about Bianco's campaign for California governor.

"In the very beginning, Chad and I had a conversation about the possibility and the probability of winning that race or not winning that race and what the odds were," Youngblood said.

"He's done a great job. Whether he wins or loses, I'm really proud of what Chad's done and what he stands for," Youngblood said.

When asked whether Bianco had offered him a position in a potential administration, Youngblood said no.

"I'm just trying to hang on to sheriff," Youngblood said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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