Kern County sheriff releases body cam footage from deadly Highway 58 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released new body camera footage from a deadly deputy-involved shooting that shut down Highway 58 last month.

The shooting happened April 10 after deputies responded to a reported shooting on South Pepper Drive. Investigators say the suspect fled, leading deputies on a pursuit before crashing on eastbound Highway 58 near Weedpatch Highway.

The shooting happened after deputies tried to contact the suspect following the crash. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were hurt. An internal incident review determined the use of force was within department policy.

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