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Kern County sheriff releases body cam footage from deadly Highway 58 shooting

The shooting happened April 10 after deputies responded to a reported shooting on South Pepper Drive.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
KCSO Releases Body cam video of deputy-involved shooting on Hwy. 58
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released new body camera footage from a deadly deputy-involved shooting that shut down Highway 58 last month.

The shooting happened April 10 after deputies responded to a reported shooting on South Pepper Drive. Investigators say the suspect fled, leading deputies on a pursuit before crashing on eastbound Highway 58 near Weedpatch Highway.

The shooting happened after deputies tried to contact the suspect following the crash. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were hurt. An internal incident review determined the use of force was within department policy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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