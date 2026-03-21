KCSO Sheriff's Activities League unveils newly renovated youth facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Activities League is helping local youth reach their full potential while building trust with law enforcement. They currently are making some major changes and are planning to add more for their youth.

Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff's Office give back to the community by providing local youth with resources they can use to find themselves athletically and educationally. While ensuring their safety after school.

"Here at the Sheriff's Activities League we provide coaching and mentoring to at risk youth of Kern County," Iris Mendez, KCSO deputy and SAL coordinator, said. "I believe it’s important for them to have a safe space. Somewhere they can learn a skill or hobby, because these opportunities may not be available at home or outside of the program."

They offer multiple activities to the youth such as boxing, cheer, jiu-jitsu, and educational activities like art and study rooms. They plan on bringing a podcast room and more to open more doors for their youth to flourish in.

"For me it’s honestly the best part of my week," Frankie Morales, SAL member, said. "I get to come in here and spend time with my friends doing all these wonderful activities. Working on the bags and the jump rope and sparring with others. I am thankful for the help that the wonderful deputies and coaches provide."

They offer services from 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, and host youth cheer activities on Mondays.

"It’s good for the community and for people who want to be in cheer or all the other sports that they have," Kamila Salcedo, SAL member, said. "On Mondays we're usually doing stretches then we start our dance routines."

Salcedo tells me she’s especially grateful for the program and the volunteers who generously give their time.

"I just want to say thank you for the renovations and all the deputies who help us on a daily," Salcedo said.

The KCSO Sheriff's Activities League welcomes all children in the community to join. If you are interested in registering your child, you can contact the organization at (661)-868-1501.

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