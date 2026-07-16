Kern County Sheriff's Office seeks tips in 2001 Oildale cold case murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in the unsolved murder of Wendy Kyle, who was stabbed to death inside her burning Oildale home in May 2001.

Investigators are looking for anyone who was at the Mint on the night Kyle was murdered.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Thompson at 681-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.

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