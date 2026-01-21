Kern County sheriff's sergeant arrested on felony charges including burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County Sheriff's Department sergeant was arrested Tuesday morning on multiple felony charges, including second-degree burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Sgt. Ryan Dunbier faces additional misdemeanor charges of destroying or concealing evidence. Sources tell 23ABC that a month-long investigation led to his arrest and involved Dunbier allegedly stealing from the department's property room.

Dunbier was arrested at the sheriff's civil office on McMurtrey Avenue. He is a veteran with the sheriff's department and is being held on bail of more than $67,000. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

