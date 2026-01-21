Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Kern County sheriff's sergeant arrested on felony charges including burglary

Sgt. Ryan Dunbier faces charges including second-degree burglary and being under the influence while armed, sources say investigation involved alleged theft from property room
KCSO SGT DUNBIER ARRESTED
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County Sheriff's Department sergeant was arrested Tuesday morning on multiple felony charges, including second-degree burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Sgt. Ryan Dunbier faces additional misdemeanor charges of destroying or concealing evidence. Sources tell 23ABC that a month-long investigation led to his arrest and involved Dunbier allegedly stealing from the department's property room.

Dunbier was arrested at the sheriff's civil office on McMurtrey Avenue. He is a veteran with the sheriff's department and is being held on bail of more than $67,000. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

01/20/2026

Drizzle Early

-° / 44°

30%

Wednesday

01/21/2026

Cloudy

62° / 47°

13%

Thursday

01/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

60° / 45°

21%

Friday

01/23/2026

Mostly Clear

62° / 45°

12%

Saturday

01/24/2026

Mostly Clear

57° / 41°

6%

Sunday

01/25/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 42°

1%

Monday

01/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

63° / 40°

2%

Tuesday

01/27/2026

Mostly Cloudy

64° / 44°

1%