Kern County students pack Mechanics Bank Arena for Condors annual Field Trip Day game

More than 7,000 students from across Kern County filled Mechanics Bank Arena for the Bakersfield Condors' annual Field Trip Day game, with many attending their first hockey game ever.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 7,000 people, most of them students from across Kern County, packed Mechanics Bank Arena for a special Bakersfield Condors game.

The annual Field Trip Day game rewarded students for achievements like good grades and reading goals. For many of them, it was their first time seeing a hockey game in person.

Kelly Taylor, a sixth grade teacher from Brown Road STEAM Academy said her class earned their way to the game through an attendance incentive.

"We had an attendance incentive, and the 4 classes with the best attendance got to come to a Condors game," Taylor said. "They announced it and our kids just went wild and screamed."

The excitement carried over to the bus ride to the arena.

"We get to go and it was a lot of fun on the bus on the way down here and we're just all excited to be here dancing to the songs and jumping up and down," Taylor said.

Alicia Salazar, a fifth grade teacher from Del Vista Maverick Science Academy said the student's energy inside the arena was immediate — even for those who had never seen hockey before.

"I think they were just excited, a lot of them maybe didn't even know what it was but excited to have a field trip," Salazar said. "They were excited, they were dancing and cheering up and down."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

