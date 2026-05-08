Kern County Superintendent of Schools names Teacher of the Year finalists

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 57 Kern County teachers that were honored as district Teachers of the Year gathered Thursday night for the annual Kern County Education Champions of the Year celebration at the Bell Tower Plaza in downtown Bakersfield.

Three of those teachers were named finalists for Kern County Teacher of the Year:

Angel Rose Gabion — special education teacher and instructional coach at West High School

Edmund "Ned" Maino — social science teacher and department chair at Tehachapi High School

Amanda Meszaros — special education teacher at Stockdale Elementary School

Nine Classified Employees of the Year were also honored during the ceremony. The 12 total honorees received a $500 cash award, a personalized, engraved award and a gift box.

The three Kern County Teacher of the Year finalists are now eligible to apply for the California Teacher of the Year program.

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