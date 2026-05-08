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Kern County Superintendent of Schools names Teacher of the Year finalists

Angel Rose Gabion, "Ned" Maino, and Amanda Meszaros were named Kern County Teacher of the Year finalists and are now eligible for the California Teacher of the Year program.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
KCSOS names Teacher of the Year finalists at annual event
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 57 Kern County teachers that were honored as district Teachers of the Year gathered Thursday night for the annual Kern County Education Champions of the Year celebration at the Bell Tower Plaza in downtown Bakersfield.

Three of those teachers were named finalists for Kern County Teacher of the Year:

  • Angel Rose Gabion — special education teacher and instructional coach at West High School
  • Edmund "Ned" Maino — social science teacher and department chair at Tehachapi High School
  • Amanda Meszaros — special education teacher at Stockdale Elementary School

Nine Classified Employees of the Year were also honored during the ceremony. The 12 total honorees received a $500 cash award, a personalized, engraved award and a gift box.

The three Kern County Teacher of the Year finalists are now eligible to apply for the California Teacher of the Year program.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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