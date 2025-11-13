Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kern County supervisor's husband gets mental health diversion after July arrest

Fernando Jara, husband of Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, must report to Kern Behavioral Health Services for treatment plan
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fernando Jara, the husband of Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, was granted a mental health diversion on Wednesday and ordered into a treatment program at Kern Behavioral Health Services.

Jara was arrested in July after Bakersfield police were called to the family's home to conduct a mental health check. According to court documents, Jara was off his medication and behaving erratically, making threats against Perez and their children.

Kern County Superior Court officials said in an email that Jara was ordered to report to Kern Behavioral and Recovery Services for a treatment plan. His bail remains at $100,000.

His next court date is set for December 11.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

