BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County tests voting scanners and equipment ahead of the June 2026 primary election to ensure accuracy

The Kern County Elections Division is holding logic and accuracy testing for its high-speed scanners and voting system ahead of the June 2, 2026, primary election.

The testing began Monday, April 27, at 10 a.m. and will continue daily until completed. Officials say the process helps verify that voting equipment is correctly reading, recording, and reporting ballots before Election Day.

The scanners are designed to accurately tabulate 40 to 60 voted ballots per minute. County officials say the testing is open to the public as part of ensuring transparency and confidence in the election process.

Laura Cantu, assistant registrar of voters for Kern County, outlined the upcoming timeline for voters.

"May 4th is E-minus 29. That is the date we will be mailing all of the ballots to registered voters in the county, as well as when drop boxes across the county will be open. The deadline for voters to return their ballots is by Election Day or by postmark," Cantu said.

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