Kern County to expand remote public comment access under Senate Bill 707

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Changes could be coming to how the public takes part in Kern County Board of Supervisors meetings. County leaders are discussing new requirements under Senate Bill 707, which will expand access for people to comment remotely.

The law, set to take effect on July 1, would require the county to offer real-time public comment through two-way audio or video. This gives people the option to call in or join online.

During discussions, some community members raised concerns, including possible limits on the number of speakers.

"What if 40 people show up to speak? Are you prepared to push it past noon in the afternoon? I mean, I've been here when the line to speak has gone all the way up to the back. So when you craft these rules, people need the right. If you want to collect the 2 minute limit on it, that's fine. We've already done that. I'm used to that, but anybody who comes here to speak on an issue has the right to be heard," local resident Michael Turnipseed said.

County leaders say they are still working through those concerns and expect to finalize how these changes will be implemented before the deadline in the summer.

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