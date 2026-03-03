Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kern County Treasurer Jordan Kaufman won't seek re-election, backs assistant to take over the role

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman announced today that he will not seek another term, choosing instead to finish his current term, which ends in January of next year.

Kaufman has worked for the county for more than 31 years, serving the public in various finance and investment-related positions.

He is now endorsing Assistant Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector Chase Nunneley for the position.

Nunneley officially announced his candidacy today, pledging to continue the office's responsible management and investment of Kern County's local finances.

Nunneley said his more than 16 years of experience in government leadership has built a reputation for fiscal discipline and ethical leadership.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

