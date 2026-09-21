Kern County Vintage Flea Market caps all prices at $20 for its 3rd anniversary celebration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 70 vendors at the 3rd Annual Kern County Vintage Flea Market priced every item at $20 or less, drawing shoppers looking to stretch their dollars in downtown Bakersfield.

For Alicia Acosta, the start of a new school year meant adding new looks to her wardrobe; but instead of heading to the mall, she came to the market, where every item carried a lower price tag.

"Once I saw that it was $20 and less, I was like, 'Oh my God, I need to come because it's gonna be cheaper.' So obviously, the more clothes, the better," Acosta said.

Acosta spent about $70 on several pairs of pants, shorts and four shirts - items she said would have cost significantly more at a traditional retailer.

Event organizer Ashley Bobadilla said the $20 price cap marked the market's third anniversary and was designed to keep the event affordable and accessible.

"I know that a lot of people are looking for more thrifty items and with thrift store prices, so it just helps to be able to have the vendors clear out their inventory and the shoppers get excited about lower prices too," Bobadilla said.

For vendors, the price cap comes with trade-offs. Kyra Jansky, owner of Vintage Heaven, said she had to make adjustments since she is accepting lower profits, but the event helps her clear space for new pieces.

"We have to clear out inventory and it's nice that we can all do this together and also celebrate the 3rd birthday and get back to the community too with some lower prices," Jansky said.

For other vendors, $20 is already close to their normal price point. Brady Tarango, owner of Thrifty Tango, said he brought inventory that fit the limit and believes his affordable pricing has helped his business grow.

"My prices have probably stayed the same and my sales have never been better, so I feel like that might have a factor to do with it - the lower price point on some of these items," Tarango said.

For some, the market is also about the community that returns each month. Citlali Michel of Matcha de Corazon said the familiar faces keep her coming back.

"I really enjoy coming out and interacting with everyone. I see a lot of the same faces every time we do come out here so it's really nice to see that," Michel said.

Organizers said the $20-and-under event will return each September as part of the market's anniversary celebration.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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