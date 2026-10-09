Kern County voters to decide in November whether a sales tax increase should fund CALM Zoo's expansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County voters will be asked to approve a small sales tax increase to help fund the expansion of CALM Zoo.

Measure Z calls for a sales tax increase of one-eighth of a percent throughout Kern County, costing shoppers one penny for every $8 they spend. The money would help fund the zoo's long-term master plan, including expanded animal habitats, new exhibits, and improvements to existing facilities.

For more than four decades, CALM Zoo has been a place for Kern County families to learn about wildlife. Jim Damian, chairperson of Yes on Measure Z, said the zoo needs additional funding to improve its facilities and expand.

"Calm Zoo is a treasured community asset. People love going there. 100,000 people approximately every year go to Calm Zoo to enjoy, to recreate, to experience that," Jim Damian said.

He said the tax increase is an investment worth making.

"I'm a business guy, and we know when you invest in great assets there is a return on that investment. CALM Zoo has proven under the stewardship of KCSOS for 30 years that it's a great investment," Damian said.

Not everyone agrees the expansion justifies a tax increase. Kern County Republican Mark Bigger opposes the measure.

"Measure Z imposes a permanent tax increase on Kern County families and businesses to fund a nonessential government service. With families already struggling with rising costs, we should demand fiscal responsibility, not higher taxes to pay for running a zoo! Keep Kern County affordable and vote NO on Measure Z!" Bigger said.

Voters will decide on Measure Z in the general election on Nov. 3.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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