Kern County workers celebrate Labor Day at Stramler Park amid concerns about AI and job security

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of workers and their families gathered at Stramler Park to celebrate Labor Day, honoring the contributions of Kern County's workforce while voicing growing concerns about job security and the rise of artificial intelligence in the workplace.

Alissa Reed, executive secretary of the Kern, Inyo, and Mono Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, said the event is about recognizing the role workers play in everyday life.

"I think it's recognition of the work that people do, recognition of the worker and the role that they play in our society and our economy," Reed said.

Union members Attila and Todd Bachman attended the picnic with their grandson, saying the event gave them a chance to show support for local workers while enjoying the holiday together.

"We came to support all the unions here and bring our grandson to have a good time and play," Attila Bachman said.

Behind the food and festivities is a holiday grounded in the labor movement and the workplace protections unions fought to secure for generations of workers. Sandy Reding, a Bakersfield Memorial Hospital operating room nurse and representative with the California Nurses Association, said many of the benefits workers rely on today were won through years of organizing and advocacy - not simply handed out.

"Union workers are the ones that started the eight-hour day, the weekends, paid holidays, and we have good contracts to make sure we have safe working conditions," Reding said.

As artificial intelligence becomes more common across the workplace, Reding said technology can help workers but should not replace their jobs, judgment, or the human connection their work provides.

"We're not against AI. We're not against tech, but they need guardrails, and there needs to be a human being behind the technology to make sure everything is safe," Reding said.

Workers at the celebration said they cannot afford to grow complacent, aware that protections and progress gained through the labor movement can also be taken away.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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