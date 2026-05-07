Kern Medical re-verified as top trauma center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The American College of Surgeons has re-verified Kern Medical as a top trauma center, recognizing the hospital for meeting strict national standards for treating severely injured patients.

Experts from around the country reviewed the hospital to confirm it has the right resources and staff to meet those standards.

Research shows patients treated at verified centers have a lower risk of death.

Kern Medical is one of the busiest trauma centers in Southern California.

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