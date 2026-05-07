Kern school districts monitoring nationwide Canvas cybersecurity incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Both the Kern High School District and Kern Community College District are watching a cybersecurity incident involving the Canvas learning management system.

The Kern High School District and Kern Community College District are both monitoring a nationwide cybersecurity incident involving the Canvas learning management system.

KHSD says access to Canvas is currently unavailable, but adds there is no evidence the district's internal systems have been compromised.

Kern CCD, which includes Bakersfield College, Porterville College, and Cerro Coso Community College, says it is working with state officials and Canvas to monitor the situation.

Both districts say protecting student and staff information remains a top priority as the investigation continues.

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