Kern's Kindness: Giving Back by Giving Blood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Stockdale High School senior Collin Stillwell was recently honored at Houchin Community Blood Bank for reaching one gallon of blood donated in just two years.



Collin plans to keep donating as long as he's healthy and able to.

Blood donations help save lives right here in Kern County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

17-year-old Stockdale High School senior Collin Stillwell's blood donation journey may not have gotten off to the most noble start.

"First when they came to Stockdale it was to get some free food and take some time off of class", Collin says.

But after his first donation, Collin realized what he had just done can make big difference.

"Learning about how I can save up to 3 lives with just one donation I was saying hey I'm like a modern superhero with this and all it takes is just me sitting in a chair for 15 minutes at most and just donating a little bit of my blood", says Collin.

Collin has donated more than just a little bit of blood. With his donation on April 26th he joined the Gallon club, something that Houchin CEO Jonathon Bautista says is very uncommon at his age.

"It doesn't happen very often. It takes 8 donations to get a gallon, and he's been donating for the last two years, so, he hasn't missed a donation" explains Bautista.

One gallon is an impressive achievement, but for Collin, it's just the beginning.

"I plan to keep donating throughout my entire life as long as I'm healthy. It'll never stop for me. It'll never stop", Collin adds.

Collin plans to attend CSUB next year, so he'll continue to donate at Houchin, and his donations will continue to help people right here in Kern County live longer.

"It gives that person another birthday to celebrate, a graduation, more time with family. And that's what it means to truly save lives" says Bautista.

