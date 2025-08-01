Kern's Kindness: Keeping pets healthy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Most weekday mornings you’ll find people lined up outside of Critters Without Litters in southwest Bakersfield, not for their spay and neuter services, but to ensure their pets are up to date on their vaccinations.

“So far this year we’ve seen about.. over 9,300 animals and we’ve done about over 23,000 vaccines”, says Valeria Cervantes, Clinic Manager at Critters Without Litters.

Critters offers vaccines for $18, a much lower cost than a normal vet hospital.

Cervantes urges people to take advantage of the low-cost clinic not only to keep their pets healthy, but to avoid long term complications.

“Prevention is cheaper than treatment and that can avoid the cost of thousands of dollars in treatment,” says Cervantes

Another option for low-cost vaccines can be found across town in Oildale at Together Spay it Forward.

“Vaccines are at cost, and we can do them 7 days a week. Just call in” , says founder Sisie Jones.

Vaccine prices at Together Spay it Forward range from $15 to $20.

Jones says that they originally set out to do free vaccinations, but had to stop due to increasing costs.

Their low cost clinic is a way for them to continue to provide the community with this important service.

“So a couple of years ago we were doing vaccines for free as well. Sometimes one of those days could cost us $3000. We realized we couldn’t do them for free, so we started doing them at cost”, said Jones.

Both local non-profits are proud to be able to offer affordable vaccines with the goal of keeping pets happy and healthy, but stress that they can only achieve that goal if the pet population is under control.

“From our hearts, we can’t stand the euthanasia, we can’t stand the crisis of too many animals… and the only spay and neuter to stop it. That’s the only way to stop it," says Jones.

If you'd like learn more about the vaccines clinics, or donate to either non-profit, you can do so by following the links below:

