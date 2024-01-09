Kern's Kindness: "People she didn't even know showed up for her”

In this week's Kern's Kindness, we focus on Helping One Woman, a non-profit that started in Fresno in 2013 and has a Bakersfield Chapter.

In this video, we find out this month's recipient and how you can nominate the next woman.

Helping One Woman is a non-profit with a Bakersfield chapter that honors one local woman every month going through a rough time or irreplaceable loss.

“They can use it for anything from their treatments, for babysitting costs, for gas money, for rent, for food, for just to go have a spa day if they want,” said Sherri Montano, leader of the Bakersfield chapter.

On the third Tuesday of every month, the organization hosts a dinner to fundraise for the woman nominated.

The nominee then chooses next month's recipient from the list voted on by the dinner's attendees.

Sherri Montano, a leader of the Bakersfield chapter, says that it's not so much the funds, but the community support that helps.

"There was one month where there wasn't a whole lot of money that was generated. She was just overwhelmed by the outpouring in the community. People she didn't even know showed up for her,” said Montano.

This month’s recipient is Annelise Hord Flud, who was nominated at a hard point in her life.

“She was married in October, she was a newlywed, and then diagnosed in December. And so this is barely one month of her finding out that she had breast cancer,” said Montano.

Montano says that as a result of these monthly dinners, sisterhood in Bakersfield was born.

“So what do you think this says about womanhood in general that all these ladies are coming together?” I ask.

“I mean, we tried it with men. And I think they are a little bit more reluctant to say that they need help. But women generally like to bond together and come together to help each other out,” said Montano.

To learn more about H.O.W., you can head to their Facebook Page.

