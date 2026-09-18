La Vie Bohème brings Met Gala-style fundraiser to downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The historic Woolworth's building downtown is about to be transformed into an immersive celebration of fashion, art and self-expression.

Think the Big Apple meets Bakersfield!

La Vie Bohème, a Met Gala-style fundraiser benefiting Art Heist, is happening Saturday night in downtown Bakersfield.

Carrie Blind, the hair stylist and artist behind the event, says guests will be greeted by a full red carpet experience from the moment they arrive.

"So you're gonna walk up, there's gonna be a huge red carpet. We're gonna have paparazzi. You're gonna check in. You're gonna get led by attendants either to come up to the attic, which is where we're at now, or to go down into the basement, which is kind of a speakeasy party photo opportunity…" Blind said.

There will be something going on in the basement and the attic!

The space itself helped inspire the event. Blind says she wants people to experience something they might not expect to find in downtown Bakersfield.

"It definitely feels like you're transported into a New York City loft. Like it does not feel like Bakersfield and the views are spectacular." Blind said.

The evening will feature custom fashion creations on a red carpet runway, live performances from local theater troupes, music from live DJs, French-inspired food and a luxury silent auction. Every dollar raised goes back into Art Heist, helping fund local artists, creators, small businesses and the downtown community.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in black tie, high fashion, or inspired by the Moulin Rouge.

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