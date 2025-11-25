Labor of love lights up the Christmas holiday in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 2025 edition of Bakersfield Christmas Town opens to the public on Friday, November 28th at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Mike Ross, the owner of BCT, joined Mike Hart on 23ABC's morning news on Tuesday, to provide a little insight behind the scenes.

The media will be treated to a walk-thru on Wednesday, November 26th, including interactive light displays and the hayride! All other activities and attractions will remain closed during this preview and will officially open on Friday. Bakersfield Christmas Town is a locally owned, nostalgic holiday attraction designed to bring families together with classic Christmas experiences — from sparkling lights and warm cocoa to snow sledding and skating.

Check the flyers for times and prices.

