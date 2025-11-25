Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Labor of love lights up the Christmas holiday in Bakersfield

Nearly three dozen containers are unpacked to create Bakersfield Christmas Town
Mike Ross, owner of Bakersfield Christmas Town, stopped by the AM show to talk about this year's edition of the popular holiday attraction at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
Bakersfield Christmas Town is ready to go!
Bakersfield Christmas Town
Bakersfield Christmas Town 2
Bakersfield Christmas Town 2
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 2025 edition of Bakersfield Christmas Town opens to the public on Friday, November 28th at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Mike Ross, the owner of BCT, joined Mike Hart on 23ABC's morning news on Tuesday, to provide a little insight behind the scenes.
The media will be treated to a walk-thru on Wednesday, November 26th, including interactive light displays and the hayride! All other activities and attractions will remain closed during this preview and will officially open on Friday. Bakersfield Christmas Town is a locally owned, nostalgic holiday attraction designed to bring families together with classic Christmas experiences — from sparkling lights and warm cocoa to snow sledding and skating.
Check the flyers for times and prices.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

11/25/2025

Fog Late

-° / 46°

9%

Wednesday

11/26/2025

Mostly Cloudy

58° / 46°

9%

Thursday

11/27/2025

Fog Late

61° / 44°

7%

Friday

11/28/2025

Partly Cloudy

64° / 44°

7%

Saturday

11/29/2025

Partly Cloudy

61° / 44°

13%

Sunday

11/30/2025

Partly Cloudy

61° / 43°

9%

Monday

12/01/2025

Mostly Clear

61° / 43°

5%

Tuesday

12/02/2025

Partly Cloudy

63° / 45°

6%