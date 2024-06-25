Latest exhibit at the Bakersfield Museum of Art features LGBTQ+ artists from across the Golden State

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The "Resonantly Me" exhibit features work from 40 artists across California, and it is on display at the Bakersfield Museum of Art until Sept. 7. Artists say they feel honored to be part of it.



One of the newest exhibits featured at the Bakersfield Museum of Art celebrates the diverse experiences of LGBTQ+ artists across California, the curator says.

Resonantly Me showcases a variety of artistic styles and mediums, and the exhibit focuses on self-expression, vulnerability and community.

The exhibit will be featured in the Art After Dark Celebrates Pride event happening Thursday, June 27.

One of the summer exhibitions on display at the Bakersfield Museum of Art features the work of 40 queer artists, and it’s one of the largest group exhibits to ever be at the museum. “Resonantly Me” celebrates the diverse experiences of the LGBTQ+ community across California.

“They said, 'This has brought back so many memories of when I was a kid,' and then they felt so empowered to see the piece,” Edmund Liang said.

That piece is Liang’s painting “Limp Wrist,” and it’s one of the first things you’ll see as you walk into the exhibit downtown.

The painting features a derogatory hand gesture he says he encountered growing up, and Edmund says many LGBTQ+ people will recognize it.

“It's like, I see you and this is something that was used to mock, and I want to flip that around. I want to give you guys back that power,” Liang said.

The exhibit features art from dozens of queer artists spanning the entire state, curator Victor Gonzales tells me. It’s one of the largest group exhibitions the museum has hosted, and Victor says it works to…

“Celebrates that richness of also California and its deeply rooted part of queer culture as well," Gonzales said.

Victor says while he worked to create this exhibit, he wanted to highlight different perspectives on queer experiences and honor the vulnerability displayed in each piece.

“When you’re putting together a show that’s focused on queer artists, you don’t want it to just be ‘these artists are queer.’ Or that you’re just celebrating pride month," Gonzales said. "When you strip everything away from what art really is, it’s really about self expression and creativity. That’s what I want this show to do and help resonate with people.”

“I really think It’s important that this work and the work that’s in the show Resonantly Me is something that all viewers get to see, get to experience, get to learn from, get to enjoy," Alma Landeta said. "And that there’s more depictions of this kind of, like, queer joy.”

Alma Landeta is another artist featured in the exhibit. When we spoke on Zoom, they told me it’s an honor to see their work on display in Bakersfield and to be part of one of the ways the LGBTQ+ community is being uplifted in Kern.

“Invite others who are thinking of celebrating pride this month to consider the ways that they’re doing that and how it’s also honoring those original—those roots of resistance,” Landeta said.

The artwork featured highlights artists from San Franciso to San Diego, and there are three artists local to Bakersfield, including Marshall Sharpe. Sharpe says being part of group shows allows him to appreciate the differences in the diverse work on display.

“It’s always a joy to see the ways the work comes together to create a larger conversation,” said Sharpe.

Edmund Liang says the reactions to his piece have been overwhelmingly positive and emotional.

“If I look back, I would say that this is maybe something that I would’ve given my younger self,” Liang said.

This exhibit is part of the Museum of Art’s "Art After Dark Celebrates Pride" event on Thursday, June 27th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The museum says the event will also feature live music and performances. More information on that event can be found at this link.

