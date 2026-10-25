Latination art exhibit returns to downtown Bakersfield, celebrating Kern County's Latino community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Arts Council of Kern hosted its annual Latination event over the weekend, with organizers reporting more participating artists this year.

Outside the doors of the Arts Council of Kern in downtown Bakersfield, N Street between 19th and 18th streets was closed off and filled with vendors and dance performances, though the event looked different compared to last year.

Arts Council of Kern Director Jeanette Richardson said proceeds from the event go back to the programs the organization offers throughout Kern County.

"This is our second year and it's much smaller as you may have noted because of the road construction. So, we don't know what we'll raise this year, but last year, I think we raised $37,000," Richardson said.

According to Richardson, this year they have 107 art pieces, not including kids' art.

"We also go into prisons and we're in school districts all around the county. So we take the arts to people. You know, even though we have a gorgeous gallery here, we don't expect everybody to come downtown Bakersfield. We go out to them as well," Richardson said.

Don Martin is the founder of Latination and said he wanted to create an exhibit that would celebrate the Latino community.

"I felt that the Latino community hadn't been honored, in a sense, and to being able to bring what they've brought culturally to Kern County. So I created the art exhibit called Latination and what we do is we ask artists to give us their interpretation of that," Martin said.

Mary Helen Barro was one of many who attended the art exhibit.

"It's just so beautiful, and the art and the culture is so wonderful, and I just can't tell you how much I'm enjoying this. It's wonderful," Barro said.

Barro said she had her eye on a couple of art pieces.

"There are two or three that I'm looking at, and a couple I can't afford, but we'll see what the pocketbook can produce," Barro said.

The exhibit will continue until mid-November.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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