'Let 23ABC Know' - Fake invoice scams can create real financial problems

Email continues to be a popular way for scammers who want to steal consumers’ personal and financial information. To trick consumers into clicking links and providing personal information, scammers are posing as legitimate businesses and emailing consumers. BBB warns consumers to be extra vigilant when receiving urgent emails from supposed businesses asking for payment information.

How the scam works

You receive an urgent email from a business you have a membership or an account with that states your subscription or membership has expired. The email asks you to click a link to provide your payment information. The email may even offer a special deal or discount for updating your payment information now.

The email may look legitimate and include the business’s logo, and you may have even received the email around the time your subscription has expired or will be expiring. So, you click the link and provide your credit card information, only to find out that the email and the website were fake. Your card may be charged, and a scammer now has your personal and financial information.

Scammers may also email you stating that your subscription to a certain business has or will be auto-renewing for a certain dollar amount, causing confusion and worry. They may provide a customer service phone number to call, which is actually fake.

BBB Scam Tracker has received several recent reports about scammers impersonating different businesses through email.

In a recent BBB Scam Tracker report, one consumer shared, "Email looked like it came from Geek Squad - it had their logo, but came from Linda Conway, Helpservices, 25 February 2025, Custom zone 2. It states, "We're excited to inform you that your subscription has been renewed successfully for the upcoming term. Thank you for being a loyal member. A total of $488 has been securely billed to your account for the purchase subscription. Billing Information: Invoice # xxxxxxxx (not added here), Transaction ID: xxxxxxxx (not added here), Renewal Date: 25 February 2025. Order Details: It gives the Plan, Service, Duration, Payment Mode, Amount Charged, and Status. If you wish to cancel within the next 24 hours, contact support for assistance. It gives a phone number, and I called it and spoke to someone with bad English; he insisted I had to cancel the subscription (the one I never had). I hung up on him."

One consumer shared, “Received an email on 1/3/2024 that 'my Sirius XM account has expired!” This email came in one day after my normal Sirius XM renewal date. The email wanted me to go to a website and 'insert my credit card info. … Before proceeding, I logged into my actual Sirius XM account and verified it had automatically renewed as normal. What threw me off at first was that the scammer somehow knew my renewal date. I did not lose any money.”

How can you avoid impostor email phishing scams?

● Take a second look at the email. Several red flags identify phishing emails. Look at the sender’s email address – if it’s a long string of numbers and letters that don’t make sense, or if the email address just doesn’t look right, it’s likely an impostor. Scare tactics and urgent requests are also quite common for phishing emails, as are spelling errors and poorly written emails. Read BBB’s tips on how to recognize a phony email for more red flags.

● Go to the business to confirm the email. If you receive an email stating your subscription has expired or payment is needed, first verify the information on your own. Consider calling the business’s real phone number directly (don’t use any phone numbers that are included in the questionable email you received) and verify your account details with them.

● Keep track of your subscriptions and any auto-renewing payments. Keep track of any subscription or membership renewal dates and the anticipated charges on a calendar so you know when to expect them. That way, you can have a better idea of determining when a subscription renewal email is fake or not.

● Think twice before providing payment for something you didn’t initiate. Don’t provide your payment information to anyone if you did not initiate the purchase. If you’re being asked to pay with your bank account number, prepaid credit cards, digital wallet apps, or wiring money, this is a red flag.

● Check with BBB Scam Tracker. If you’re questioning an email you received from a business, look up the details on BBB Scam Tracker and verify if anyone else has received the same type of email. This can help you verify whether or not the email is fake.

● Once you verify the email is fake, report it as spam and delete it. Your email provider may provide an option for you to mark an email as spam. If you’ve verified that the email is a scam, report it and delete it right away.

