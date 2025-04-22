LGBTQ+ advocates in Bakersfield shine a light on Pope Francis’ legacy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Spreading love to all: this message stands out to many in Kern as they remember Pope Francis following his death.



Friends, family, flowers, and prayers surround the St. Philip Church following the death of Pope Francis.

“The pope of the people”— that's the nickname given to Pope Francis, which many locals continue to use in his honor.

23ABC Neighborhood Reporter Avery Elowitt talked to local LGBTQ+ advocates about the legacy Pope Francis leaves on the Kern County community.



Pope Francis died on Monday at 88 years old, just following Easter.

In Kern County, the community gathers at St. Philip the Apostle Church.

“We’re all here together to be able to pay honor and tribute to our Pope, and Papa. He, like Pope John Paul II, were people of the people where they were inclusive, and they were popes who advocated for some of the most vulnerable populations,” said Audrey Chavez, the founder and director of the Bakersfield’s AIDS Project.

She said Pope Francis left a legacy of love and advocacy– a message that she says stands out for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Our creator knows us from beginning to end, and we need to recognize that and to uphold one another and to create those safe spaces,” said Chavez. “And I believe that that is something that this Pope worked to do both within the church as well as in the global community.”

Janessica Sanchez, the treasurer for the Bakersfield’s AIDS Project and a parishioner at St. Philip Church, says Pope Francis’ provided this safe space.

“I’m also a member of the LGBTQ community. I’ve been married for 17 years and hearing Pope Francis… acknowledging the LGBTQ community and stating that we are just as welcome to be blessed and welcome in the church was one thing that brought me back to practicing my faith,” said Sanchez.

Many mixed feelings arise following the Pope’s death.

“... hearing his passing was definitely also fearful,” said Sanchez. “Who will receive next as the conclave begins and the cardinals gather? Who they will select? But there also is hope because people who know Pope Francis and know his legacy.”

But in his death, community members say his messages will live on.

“We should continue forward in faith, and we should never be afraid to use our voices out of love, which is what Pope Francis did,” said Chavez.

“Pope Francis was someone who taught that, who are we to judge? It is not our place… it is not our right realistically, our right as Christians is just to follow our faith and to love all people, regardless of where they come from,” said Sanchez.

Both Chavez and Sanchez say they hope to see the community continue to spread love and kindness in the Pope’s honor.

