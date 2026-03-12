Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Liberty High School veterans visit: Students receive lessons in living history

Liberty High School has hosted the event for a decade, bringing veterans to campus to share their stories with students.
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local veterans visited Liberty High School today to share their experiences serving in the military, giving students a firsthand look at living history during the school's Veterans Appreciation Event.

The event serves a dual purpose, according to organizers — offering students an educational experience while giving veterans a chance to share their stories with a younger generation.

"I think for our students it's very educational. They get to learn from a type of living history," Liberty High School socials studies teacher, Rob Sausedo said.

The event also resonated personally with one Navy veteran who said they this event was both humbling and emotional.

"It's kind of humbling. I'm a Vietnam era veteran, so I experienced that, and so sometimes I feel like I don't deserve the praise," Navy veteran, Paul Tate said.

"I think veterans appreciate it just recognition."

Victoria Rios, a junior at Liberty High School says she wants to see more appreciation towards veterans.

"I feel like we should appreciate our veterans more. I feel like there's not enough. We're not doing enough, Rios said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

