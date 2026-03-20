Lili Marsh keeps veterans on the move with 'Honor Flight Kern County'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For nearly 15 years, Lili Marsh has quietly spearheaded a life-changing event for thousands of local veterans through Honor Flight Kern County.

I sat down with the founder of this adventure to talk about what she started in 2012. Marsh wanted to take local veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials built in their honor.

With 53 missions completed, Flight 54 takes off on April 20.

"Just the emotional release to see that plane take off. There goes the 3,495th guy," Marsh said.

In the early days, Marsh and a small group went door to door with a binder full of veterans' photos, asking sponsors to fund each trip. It cost $1,200 to sponsor a veteran on that first flight. Marsh says it was an easy sell.

Marsh is quick to point out she didn't do this alone. The volunteers who showed up on day one are still showing up today.

"I mean, we have people who have self-funded 27, 28 flights as guardians. Do the math on that, that's $1,500 bucks a pop, and they're still doing it. It's crazy," Marsh said.

Cheryl Renz got involved in 2013 after Honor Flight came to her car club looking for donations and help.

"Lili is very passionate about our vets. She is passionate about our veterans," Renz said.

Karen Galyan found her way to Honor Flight a little differently. As a Gold Star Mom, she kept showing up at the airport to welcome veterans home. One day, Marsh was standing right next to her.

"I was going out to the airport. Next thing I know she makes me the guardian coordinator for Honor Flight," Galyan said.

Glenn Nakashima has been a volunteer since 2013, joining after Marsh gave a speech at his car club. He says what keeps him coming back is simple.

"I stay with it because of the people in it and because of Lili. I'll do anything for her," Nakashima said.

Now, Honor Flight Kern County is looking ahead. The program is already expanding, taking on younger veterans from Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

"She's looking well beyond 53. It's going," Nakashima said.

But there is still work to do. Marsh says it doesn't matter where you served or whether you served in combat. If you are a veteran, Honor Flight Kern County wants you on that plane.

"There are a lot of people who still need to go. It's just convincing a lot of them that they need to go, and those that resist the most are the ones that need it the most, you know," Marsh said.

As for Marsh herself, she does not consider herself a hero.

"Oh, hell no. I had an idea," Marsh said.

"That woman needs to get over herself. She should be so proud of that," Galyan said.

If you are a veteran interested in the next flight this fall, click on the link to fill out an application.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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