Lining the streets with purple ribbons to honor those affected by cancer

If you drove down Truxtun Avenue on Saturday, you may have seen purple ribbons lining the trees. The local American Cancer Society chapter was out around town honoring those lost to cancer and spreading the word about their upcoming Relay for Life.

“Let the town of Bakersfield know that American Cancer Society, Relay for Life, we’re out and we’re strong," Said Donna Valladares.

Donna was one of the volunteers who gathered in Jastro Park Saturday morning to “Paint the Town Purple.”

She is the Event Lead for the upcoming Relay for Life. Donna told 23ABC that she’s a two-time cancer survivor, and the American Cancer Society helped her throughout her treatment.

One of the reasons she Relays, she says, is to honor her loved ones.

“My aunt, the reason why I relay, passed away in October. A good friend of mine, Tim, passed away in November. They’re the reason I relay,” Valladares said.

She says Relay for Life helps raise money for patient care programs, like the lodging assistance she used during her treatment, and, to fund further cancer research.

“So my daughter never has to hear the words, ‘You have cancer.’”

Donna encourages survivors to register for Relay for Life happening this May. She says for more information, call 1 (800) 227-2345.

Bakersfield’s Relay for Life event will be the weekend of May 4 at Kern County Fairgrounds. Their event page can be found here.

