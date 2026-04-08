Links for Life hosts 33rd annual golf tournament to support Kern County breast cancer patients and survivors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Links for Life is hosting its 33rd annual Sharyn Woods Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday, April 13, to raise funds for breast cancer patients and survivors in Kern County.

The non-profit organization provides resources and assistance to the local community, ensuring that 100% of the proceeds from their events stay in Kern County.

"Everybody knows somebody who's been diagnosed with breast cancer, and to help Links for Life, it helps our community because 100% of the proceeds stay in Kern County," Executive Director Jennifer Henry said.

Links for Life offers four support groups, including a hangout for husbands, a Spanish-speaking group on Zoom, and a group for the newly diagnosed. The organization also provides a nutrition and grocery card program where women in active treatment can receive up to four $100 grocery cards and meet with a registered dietitian.

Additionally, patients can meet with advocates to receive information packets and access a wig boutique that provides two free wigs to anyone facing hair loss due to cancer treatment.

"Anyone facing hair loss due to cancer treatment, we gave out over 700 last year, so we're busy for our community," Henry said.

To reach areas without screening centers, Links for Life is utilizing a mobile mammography unit. The unit has 19 visits scheduled over two years, with stops planned in Taft, Mojave, California City, Wasco, Shafter, and Delano.

"How do we make a behavior change if there's nothing there? We take it to them," Henry said.

Henry emphasized the importance of early detection, noting that one in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer. Guidelines currently recommend women begin getting mammograms at age 40.

"If you're diagnosed with stage zero or one, you have a 99% survival rate. So if you get in early, you get your mammogram, you're going to survive," Henry said.

While research and guideline changes are slow, Henry noted that more young women are being diagnosed.

"If you feel something, go to your doctor, be self advocate. You know your body better than anybody else, so if you feel alone, go," Henry said.

In addition to the golf tournament, Links for Life hosts the Lacing It Up walk and Hot Pink Celebration gala in October, as well as the Love Links luncheon in February.

Those in need of services can visit linksforlife.org or call the office at 661-322-5601.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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