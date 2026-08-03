Links for Life offering free mammograms at Kern County locations starting this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Links for Life is offering free mammograms at nine locations across Kern County this month, partnering with Kern Medical to bring a mobile 3D mammography unit to underserved communities.

The first screening is scheduled for Aug. 8 in Bakersfield and is already fully booked, but organizers say people can still call to be added to a waiting list. A second screening is scheduled for Aug. 12 in Shafter.

Jennifer Henry, executive director of Links for Life, said the mobile unit provides the same quality of care as a traditional clinic setting.

"It's a 3D mammography unit, so you'll go in, you'll put your gown on, you'll have your screening, you'll fill out paperwork ahead of time, and then you'll go home and then you'll receive information from the doctor or if it's something they'll follow up with you if you need additional follow up," Henry said.

Each appointment takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes. If a scheduled patient does not show, staff will contact the next person on the waiting list.

To qualify for a free screening, participants must be at least 40 years old, must not have had a mammogram within the last 12 months, and must be uninsured or between jobs. Henry said the program is specifically designed to reach women who lack insurance coverage.

"So that women who don't have insurance or between jobs or something, they can get in and become get screened," Henry said.

This is the third year Links for Life has operated its mobile mammography program. Henry said the organization has begun tracking returning participants to encourage annual screenings.

"A mammogram is supposed to happen once a year. So if you're having women go in once a year, you're making a behavior change for women to get in early to be diagnosed early to have a 97% survival rate. Later you're diagnosed, the more likely there's a higher mortality rate," Henry said.

For those who cannot make the Kern Medical screening date, an additional location is available at the Wonderful Career Center on 7th Standard Road on August 12th. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Links for Life office.

Links for Life receives no federal or state funding and relies entirely on grants and donations. The organization has two fundraising events planned for October to support its programs. On Oct. 3, Links for Life will host "Lacing It Up" at the River Walk to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Oct. 23, the organization will hold its "Hot Pink" celebration at Luigi's Warehouse in Bakersfield. Henry said the Hot Pink event has sold out in recent years and encouraged people to purchase tickets early.

Aug. 18 is recognized as World Breast Cancer Research Day.

To get on the waiting list, ask questions, or schedule a screening at another location, contact Links for Life by phone at 661-322-5601 or by email at staff@links4life.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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